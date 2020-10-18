Saturday, Oct. 10

INCIDENT — At 3:09 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 700 block of West Orange Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:07 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1300 block of North Western Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 11:12 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the area of North Vine and East Chapel streets.
ARREST — At 1:26 a.m., Mosies Pindea, 25, was arrested in the 900 block of North Railroad and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, resulting in bodily injury; hit-and-run causing injury; and driving under the influence of alcohol.
ARREST — At 11:30 p.m., Juvenal Mora, 33, was arrested in the 400 block of North Railroad Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 and sexual penetration by force.
Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
