You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Saturday, Oct. 24

Saturday, Oct. 24

INCIDENT — At 12:53 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 300 block of East Betteravia Road.

ARREST — At 3:55 a.m., Longinos Herrera, 26, was arrested in the 400 block of West Cook Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant and willful cruelty to a child.

Santa Maria Police received five reports of fireworks.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Zay'dian R. Peavy
Obituaries

Zay'dian R. Peavy

Zaydian Ray Peavy died on Monday, October 12, 2020. He was born on November 2, 2012 to Natashia Peavy. Zay 'dian enjoyed riding his scooter, v…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News