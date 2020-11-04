You have permission to edit this article.
Saturday, Oct. 24

INCIDENT — At 12:52 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an explosion at an unspecified location in the city.

INCIDENT — At 5:02 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 600 block of North Third Street.

INCIDENT — At 3:15 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the area of North F Street and East College Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 11:44 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the area of Bailey Avenue, just south of West Central Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 11:49 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a robbery in the 700 block of North E Street.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

