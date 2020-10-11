You have permission to edit this article.
Saturday, Oct. 3

INCIDENT — At 12:04 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a carjacking in the area of West Battles Road and A Street.

INCIDENT — At 12:53 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the area of East Camino Colegio and South College Drive.

INCIDENT — At 9:20 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 2400 block of North Preisker Lane.

INCIDENT — At 11:04 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 2400 block of North Preisker Lane.

INCIDENT — At 6:02 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 700 block of East Main Street.

ARREST — At 12:37 a.m., Ana Torres Garcia, 26, was arrested in the 1400 block of East Church Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, resulting in bodily injury; hit-and-run; and driving without a license.

