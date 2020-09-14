You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Saturday, Sept. 5

Saturday, Sept. 5

  • Updated

INCIDENT — At 4:17 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of battery with serious bodily injury in the 200 block of North M Street.

INCIDENT — At 7:09 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of of shots fired or heard in the 600 block of North X Street.

ARREST — At 7:04 p.m., Jose Raymundo Ramos, 18, was arrested in the 500 block of North R Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony hit-and-run resulting in death or injury; and evading a police officer and driving without a license, both misdemeanors.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News