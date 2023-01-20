The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office will continue its search for 5-year-old Kyle Doan, the boy who has been missing since being swept away in floodwaters on Jan. 9, throughout the weekend.
The sheriff's office has conducted searches throughout the week with few developments. The sheriff's dive and search and rescue teams combed through the San Marcos Creek, where Doan was last seen, and the Salinas River for much of the week.
On Friday, members of the drone team continued search efforts, according to a sheriff's office spokesperson. The drone team and a helicopter from the California Highway Patrol have searched large portions of the Salinas River in San Luis Obispo County and neighboring Monterey County.
Another large search effort with agencies around California was scheduled for this weekend, the sheriff’s department said.
Doan was swept away by raging waters at San Marcos Road near San Miguel nearly two weeks ago. He was traveling in an SUV with his mother on their way to school when the vehicle was caught up in a swift current powered by the Jan. 9 major storm. Lindsy Doan, Kyle's mother, was rescued. Search and rescue teams have only been able to find one of Kyle Doan's tennis shoes.
Doan is described as having short dirty blond hair, hazel eyes, is 4 feet tall and weighing 52 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket with a red liner, blue jeans, blue and gray Nike tennis shoes.