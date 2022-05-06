Over 70 local seniors and family members came together for a Senior Fiesta and community education event at the Elwin Mussell Senior Center on May 4, hosted by the Alzheimer’s Association California Central Coast Chapter and the city of Santa Maria.
The event brought members of the Santa Maria community together to celebrate Cinco de Mayo traditions while sharing information on brain health and senior resources to support healthy aging.
Attendees enjoyed tamales and entertainment from local vendors and performers, including music from Barbara Wilson of Sound on Sound and performances by Righetti High School’s Marimba Band and Ballet Folklorico groups.
The event was emceed by local esteemed radio personality Tony Gonzales, who is living with early-onset dementia and mild cognitive impairment.
Alzheimer’s Association staff Dr. Gabriella Garcia and Laura DeLoye, spoke about the challenges of navigating a dementia diagnosis for both caregivers and those living with the disease, as well as information on the no-cost, local services that the association offers: care consultations, support groups, education classes and more.
“We are grateful to be back in person, serving North County and bringing people together to create friendships while learning about how we can support the community,” Garcia said. “I am overjoyed at the fun everyone had and thankful for all who helped make this event possible. In my 10 years at the Alzheimer’s Association, our Senior Fiesta event has to be one of my favorites thus far.”
Beginning May 26, the association and Elwin Mussell Senior Center will continue their collaboration by offering monthly dementia education and support programs on the fourth Thursday of each month, from 12 to 1 p.m. Garcia will be available before or after the class by appointment if a one-on-one meeting is requested to answer questions or provide a care consultation.
During the fiesta, agency partners shared their resources benefitting the aging community. Partners included Wisdom Center, Coast Caregiver Resource Center, Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens, Area Agency on Aging, Gold Coast Senior Options, SBCEO Health Linkages Program, Dignity Health Family Caregiver Support Program, HICAP — Central Coast Commission for Seniors Citizens, Family Service Agency of Santa Barbara County, Visión y Compromiso CalHOPE Program and Mussell Senior Center.
“This activity was a treat that exceeded my expectations, and I felt welcomed by everyone who is fighting to end Alzheimer’s,” said attendee Rosalyn Rivera, whose father is currently battling the late stages of dementia. “There was very helpful information from all companies represented.”
With the growing projections of those in Santa Barbara County affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementias, Garcia explained that it is important for the community to learn about the disease, to have open conversations and learn how to best address it.