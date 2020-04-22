Senior Spotlight: Aden Anderson to try to walk on at Cal Poly, study mechanical engineering

NFL Draft Preview: What you need to know ahead of this year's draft It was supposed to be an extravaganza only Las Vegas can bring, complete with showgirls, A-list celebs, and a stage in the middle of the Bella…

Schools statewide were closed in March in the wake of a statewide shelter-in-place directive California Governor Gavin Newsom issued because of COVID-19.

In his two 2020 pitching appearances, Anderson had a 1.17 ERA, with a win and a save. His one pitching appearance in 2019 resulted in a win and a 1.40 ERA.

He played four sports during his four years at St. Joseph, and he played varsity water polo and soccer, as well as baseball his last two years of high school.

However, "Baseball is easily the sport I miss the most," as his high school time is about to end, said Anderson.

"Baseball was my favorite sport ever since I was a little kid. It will be special if I play college baseball."

Anderson carried a 3.87 GPA at St. Joseph. He was the St. Joseph nominee for the 2020 Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table Male Scholar Athlete of the Year scholarship honor.

The NSBCART awards its scholarships during its annual awards dinner. The 2020 NSBCART awards dinner was cancelled because of COVID-19.

Anderson will major in mechanical engineering at Cal Poly.

"I would like to become a mechanic and work on cars. That's kind of like my passion," he said.

