Senior Spotlight: Doris Nogales decides to continue her education at UC Santa Barbara

She was also busy in other areas, working in the school cafeteria and being active in community organizations such as Santa Maria Open Streets program. She also volunteered at the Santa Maria Public Library and the Santa Maria Humane Society.

Nogales also volunteered during the local annual Toys for Tots toy drive and at the annual Santa Maria Christmas Parade.

At school, besides working in the cafeteria, Nogales was also part of the Link Crew, a school organization designed to help students transitioning from middle school to high school.

When she gets to college, "For right now, I'm planning to just stick to academics," she said.

"It will be a bit of an adjustment, going without competitive running," said Nogales.

"For me, it was an adjustment, getting used to not running every day. But I know it will help me focus more on my academics."

Though without the regularity she used to do, Nogales said she has been doing some running, on her own. Running is one activity that has been encouraged during California Governor Gavin Newsom's statewide shelter-in-place directive.

"At first I was a bit scared to go out," because of the pandemic, said Nogales.