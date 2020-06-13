Senior Spotlight: Laurie Geronimo mastered the drums and the track at Pioneer Valley

It had rained before the 2019 Santa Maria Christmas Parade. With all that moisture on the ground, “We were the only high school band that showed up,” said Pioneer Valley senior Laurie Geronimo.

“Our director, Cindy Wehlander, gave us a pep talk. She said, ‘OK guys, you can do this.’”

With drum major Geronimo leading the way, the Pioneer Valley band marched its way down the parade route and toward a $1,000 grand prize.

“I was very proud of the way the band performed,” said Geronimo. The prize, she noted on her Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table scholarship application, led to an invitation to perform in the 2020 Nashville, Tennessee, Christmas Parade.

Geronimo was a top sprinter for the Pioneer Valley girls track team before the COVID-19 pandemic caused the cancellation of the rest of the season in March.

“It was very sad that the rest of the season got cancelled,” she said.

Geronimo was the Pioneer Valley nominee for the 2020 Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table Female Scholar Athlete of the Year. She carried a 4.33 GPA at Pioneer Valley. The NSBCART awards its scholarships at its annual awards dinner. The organization cancelled its 2020 dinner because of COVID-19.