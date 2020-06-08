Senior Spotlight: Next stop for Emily Lopez is Santa Barbara City College

Schools closed statewide in March because of the pandemic. Team workouts went out the window too, and the CIF state office formally announced on April 3 that all spring post-season sports events were cancelled.

The last sports events on the Central Coast took place March 13.

"(The cancellation of team workouts) has been really hard on aquatics athletes," said Lopez. "It's been really crazy, with the shutdown of the pools. I used to do three workouts a day."

Now, "I've picked up running a lot," said Lopez. "I train with a close family friend."

Lopez said, "We (aquatics athletes) work very hard. It's very difficult to simulate a (swimming) stroke when you're training on land."

Last year, Lopez wrote in her scholarship essay, she developed a passion for coaching.

She worked with junior high school students. "Coaching is a lot harder than it seems," said Lopez.

"I love the kids. I love working with the kids, seeing them progress. They've taught me more than I've taught them. I'm very grateful to have had the opportunity to coach."

