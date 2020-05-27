Senior Spotlight: Nipomo's Meghan Abbott eyes future in the water

The Nipomo High School Female Senior Athlete of the Year will not have to commute far for the next stop in her respective academic and athletic careers.
Meghan Abbott will attend Cuesta College. She plans to play water polo and swim for the Cougars.
“From Cuesta, I hope to transfer to either Point Loma or Cal State Channel Islands,” she said. “I haven’t decided yet.
Senior Spotlight Series: Profiles of area nominees for Athlete of the Year and Student Athlete of the Year
Our 'Senior Spotlight' series is aimed at highlighting senior student-athletes who have had their final year of high school disrupted by the c…
“I hope to continue in water sports after Cuesta. I would like to do both (swimming and water polo). If I have to choose one, it will probably be water polo.”
Abbott has a career in mind. “I want to be a marine biologist,” she said.
“Science classes are my favorite classes at Nipomo.”
Abbott was a decorated water polo and swimmer. She did both for four years at Nipomo.
Area athletes have been pulling in scholarship offers to continue their football careers at the next level.
A sprinter and driver for the Nipomo girls water polo team, Abbott was an All-League selection her junior and senior seasons at the school.
“I don’t know which position I’ll play at Cuesta,” Abbott said.
Abbott carried a big workload for the Nipomo swim team.
“I swam the 500, the 200 (individual medley), the 50 and 100 freestyles and the relays, mainly the 200 and 400 free relays.”
She earned All-League status in swimming in 2019.
In 2020, “Our team got one meet in,” before the COVID-19 pandemic caused the closing of schools and the cancellation of sports statewide, said Abbott.
On April 3, the CIF State office announced the cancellation of all spring sports post-season events. The last sports event on the Central Coast took place March 13.
Nick Kimball caught a swing pass from Matt Albright at the Redlands Arrowhead Christian 30, ran in for the winning touchdown in the third quarter and the Titans held off the Eagles in the divisional title game.
With the cancellation of team workouts once schools closed statewide in March because of the pandemic, Abbott has joined the throngs of other athletes fending for themselves when it comes to staying in shape.
“It’s been a struggle to find a pool that’s open in the area, and I don’t have a pool,” she said.
“I’m trying to do dry land workouts,” said Abbott. She chuckled. “(That means) running, which doesn’t work out for me. But I’m trying.”
When it comes to online learning, Abbott said emphatically, “I’d much rather be in the classroom.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!