Senior Spotlight: Orcutt Academy standout Karli Lundberg will stay local, attend Cal Poly

Orcutt Academy joined most of the other sports programs in a move from the CIF Southern Section to the Central Section that took place in 2018.

Lundberg was the Orcutt girls golf team's captain the past two years and qualified for the CIF Central Section Tournament in 2018.

Life without competitive golf "will definitely be an adjustment, but hopefully I can handle it all right," said Lundberg.

'I'm thinking about joining golf as an intramural sport at Cal Poly." Lundberg chuckled. "Or try to go on my own time and drag my brother out."

Karli's brother, Eddie Lundberg, is a Cal Poly sophomore. Though many state venues have been closed because of the pandemic, many area golf courses have remained open.

Besides golf, Lundberg made her mark in other sports at Orcutt Academy. She finished second in the league in the shot put in track in 2019. In 2018, Lundberg was on the first Orcutt girls soccer team to qualify for the playoffs.

She has spent some time preparing for her future career choice.

Lundberg has been the president of a local 4-H division for two years. She was a founding member of a local farm day event.