Senior Spotlight: Orcutt Academy's Mariah Lopez has sights set on Naval Academy

+6 Youngsters get into the swing at John McComish Junior Golf Camps Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, California governor Gavin Newsom issued a shelter-in-place directive in March. Restrictions have gradually eased, and golf courses were among the first area mass-use facilities that re-opened to the public.

Lopez said she hopes for a career in the Navy.

“If I get into the Naval Academy, I will probably be a chemistry major. I hope to go into forensics in the Navy.”

She will leave behind quite an academic and athletic career at Orcutt Academy.

+3 Hunter Barnhart signs with Tampa Bay Rays Barnhart is going pro. The flamethrower signed with the Rays on Friday in Tampa Bay, solidifying his baseball future.

Besides her 4.0 GPA, Lopez was the first Orcutt Academy student to be a three-sport athlete.

She holds the school record for blocks in volleyball, the school record in the girls shot put and discus in track, and multiple school records in basketball.

Lopez also detailed her volunteer activity for numerous community organizations on her scholarship application.

Since the pandemic caused the closure of schools and gyms statewide, Lopez has worked out as best she can on her own.

“I’ve been doing lots of running, lots of body work,” she said. “Since I haven’t been able to get into a gym I’ve been doing it the old-fashioned way, shooting baskets at a hoop at my house.”

Lopez was not a fan of online learning, saying “I would rather be in the classroom because I’m more of a hands on learner."