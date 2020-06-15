Senior Spotlight: Santa Maria's Mariana Tello excelled in the water and on the mat for Saints

Some of Mariana Tello’s illustrious athletic career at Santa Maria High School was spent on land. Some of it was spent in the water.

If her athletic career continues, it will likely be in the water.

Tello was a four-year water polo player, a four-year swimmer and a two-year wrestler at Santa Maria.

“I don’t know at this time whether or not I’ll try to get into a sport,” after she graduates from high school, said Tello.

If she does try to become a collegiate student-athlete, “It will probably be in a water sport,” said Tello.

She was a four-year varsity water polo athlete at the set position. Tello was a three-year varsity swimmer in the 500 freestyle and 100 backstroke and a two-year varsity wrestler at 189 pounds.

Tello, who carries a 3.21 GPA at Santa Maria, was that school’s nominee for the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table 2020 Female Athlete of the Year Scholarship.

+4 Player of the Decade: Garrett Owens was Arroyo Grande's ultimate triple-threat In addition to his offensive and defensive duties, Owens also handled kickoffs, punts, extra points and field goals for the Eagles. He also returned kicks and punts.

The NSBCART customarily awards its scholarships at its annual awards dinner. The organization cancelled its 2020 dinner because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tello’s career aspirations also have to do with the water.