Senior Spotlight: VCA's Kathryn Eiler is heading to Purcellville, Virginia

“I saw a video and photos of a lot of the campus,” Eiler said.

“It was founded in 2000, but it has kind of an old-Eastern feel.”

Her competitive basketball and softball days have come to an end. Eiler, though, hopes to resume her athletic career in another sport.

“I hope to get on the soccer team,” at Patrick Henry College, she said.

“I played recreational soccer growing up.

“The last time I played was my freshman year. I played until it wasn’t fun anymore. Rec teams get too competitive when you’re older.”

She is not concerned about taking up the sport again after such a prolonged time away because, though Patrick Henry plays competitive soccer, the “competitive” part there is deemphasized, Eiler said.

“At my college, soccer is not real competitive, but I’ll play just to stay active.

+5 Joe Bailey: Senior Spotlight series allows us to shine a light on the struggle and the triumph We have been able to tell Christian Morin's story through our Senior Spotlight series. Through this project we'll publish more than 40 stories on high school seniors (and Hancock College sophomores).

“I talked to the team captain there. She explained a lot about what was going on with the program, and how to be able to work soccer into a school schedule.”

Kathryn Eiler said she has a workout partner during this time of cancelled team training sessions, and that helps.