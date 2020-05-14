You are the owner of this article.
Senior Spotlight: VCA's Kathryn Eiler is heading to Purcellville, Virginia
Senior Spotlight

Senior Spotlight: VCA's Kathryn Eiler is heading to Purcellville, Virginia

For Valley Christian Academy senior Kathryn Eiler, there is a lot to like about Patrick Henry College.

As far as Eiler is concerned, there is a lot to love about the liberal arts college in Purcellville, Virginia, actually.

Thus, Patrick Henry College will be her next educational stop.

“I really love the academics there,” said Eiler. “The school has a very high academic standing.

“I also love that it has a good biblical foundation. It’s important to me that the classes are small and the professors have more one-on-one with the students.”

Eiler played basketball and softball at VCA this year. She met the same fate this spring as other athletes across the land did. The COVID-19 pandemic short-circuited her spring season, in Eiler’s case her spring softball campaign.

Eiler was the VCA candidate for the 2020 Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table scholarship.

The NSBCART customarily awards its scholarships at its annual awards dinner. The organization cancelled its 2020 dinner because of the pandemic.

Besides the academic and religious pluses Patrick Henry College possesses for Eiler, she likes it that the college is a fairly new school with a sort of old school look.

“I saw a video and photos of a lot of the campus,” Eiler said.

“It was founded in 2000, but it has kind of an old-Eastern feel.”

Her competitive basketball and softball days have come to an end. Eiler, though, hopes to resume her athletic career in another sport.

“I hope to get on the soccer team,” at Patrick Henry College, she said.

“I played recreational soccer growing up.

“The last time I played was my freshman year. I played until it wasn’t fun anymore. Rec teams get too competitive when you’re older.”

She is not concerned about taking up the sport again after such a prolonged time away because, though Patrick Henry plays competitive soccer, the “competitive” part there is deemphasized, Eiler said.

“At my college, soccer is not real competitive, but I’ll play just to stay active.

“I talked to the team captain there. She explained a lot about what was going on with the program, and how to be able to work soccer into a school schedule.”

Kathryn Eiler said she has a workout partner during this time of cancelled team training sessions, and that helps.

“I like to practice with my younger sister, Erica, at home, whether it’s soccer or just throwing a ball around,” said Kathryn Eiler. “She will be a sophomore at VCA,” next school year.

Schools have been closed statewide since March because of the pandemic. “I’d much rather be in the classroom, but I’ve adapted to online learning,” said Kathryn Eiler.

She will major in political journalism at Patrick Henry College. “I want to advocate for human rights,“ Kathryn Eiler said.

Central Coast Classic Series: We look back at some the biggest games in the area's history

With a little extra time on our hands, we are taking a look into the past of prep sports on the Central Coast. Our sports staff has been going through our archives searching for photos and stories highlighting some of the most pivotal games area teams have played over the last two decades.

You can support the hard work of our local sports team by signing up for a News+ Membership

Senior Spotlight Series: Profiles of area nominees for Athlete of the Year and Student Athlete of the Year

Our 'Senior Spotlight' series is aimed at highlighting senior student-athletes who have had their final year of high school disrupted by the coronavirus outbreak. The athletes featured here were their school's nominee for Athlete of the Year or Student Athlete of the Year for the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table's end-of-year banquet that has been canceled due to the outbreak.

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

