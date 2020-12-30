Seth Damron takes over at AHC for Kris Dutra

Kris Dutra had a long, successful run as Hancock's head coach. The former Santa Maria High standout ended his 19-year run as the Bulldogs' head coach earlier in 2020, passing the torch to Seth Damron, an assistant at AHC.

Dutra is serving as an associate coach and assists Damron, who was on the staff for four seasons previously.

Dutra holds the record for wins at Hancock, going 119-81.

+2 Hancock football: Kris Dutra relinquishes head coaching role after 19 seasons; Seth Damron takes over Dutra, who will stay on with the program as a coordinator, went 119-81 in his 19 seasons at Hancock and is the school's all-time wins leader.

