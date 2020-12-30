You are the owner of this article.
Seth Damron takes over at AHC for Kris Dutra

Hancock football: Kris Dutra relinquishes head coaching role after 19 seasons; Seth Damron takes over
Hancock College defensive coordinator Seth Damron coaches his defense during the 2019 season. Damron has been named the head coach with the Bulldogs.

Kris Dutra had a long, successful run as Hancock's head coach. The former Santa Maria High standout ended his 19-year run as the Bulldogs' head coach earlier in 2020, passing the torch to Seth Damron, an assistant at AHC.

Dutra is serving as an associate coach and assists Damron, who was on the staff for four seasons previously.

Dutra holds the record for wins at Hancock, going 119-81.

