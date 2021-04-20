Canley had been ripping through defenses just about all spring. Last week, though, he had to grind out the majority of the yards he gained on the ground against Santa Barbara, averaging about seven yards per carry. (He had been averaging over 11 yards per carry on the season).

On Friday, Canley also came up big in the clutch. He caught a screen pass from quarterback Cavin Ross to the field side, behind the line of scrimmage, trucked over two defenders five yards downfield, then raced past the rest of the defense for a 66-yard touchdown that sealed the game.

Sheldon Canley Jr., Lompoc JR, RB: 19 carries, 134 yards, TD; 2 catches, 73 yards, TD.

