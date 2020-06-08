Sheldon Canley, Jr., Lompoc, RB

High School: Lompoc

Height: 5-10

Weight: 170

Class: 2022

Offers (1):

William & Mary

The Details

There were probably some people who thought 2019 would be a wait-and-see type of year for Sheldon Canley, Jr.

But Canley certainly wasn't gonna do much waiting. Though he certainly was seeing... tons of defenders in his dust and plenty of the end zone.

The third Canley sibling to play at Lompoc, joining brothers Dallas and D'Artagnan, lit up opposing defenses as a sophomore in 2019.

He carried the ball 83 times for 808 yards and 14 touchdowns. Canley entered the season behind Leondre Coleman and Oscar Tenorio, who were both seniors.

But Canley's explosive ability at the running back position resulted in 80-plus carries for the underclassman.

Canley made just about every one of those carries count.