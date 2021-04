Sheldon Canley Jr. has been cruising this spring, averaging about 11 yards per carry.

He had his biggest game of the spring on Friday in the 54-7 rout of San Marcos.

Canley Jr., the area's top recruit, only needed nine carries to score three touchdowns and rush for 178 yards.

In three games, Canley has carried the ball 34 times for 378 yards and seven touchdowns. (He also has eight catches for 70 yards).

