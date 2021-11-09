110521 Western LHS FB 04.JPG

Lompoc’s Sheldon Canley Jr. tries to get away from Anaheim Western’s Joshua Faulkner at Huyck Stadium.

Canley capped his stellar Lompoc career with another big game, rushing for 124 yards and two scores in a season-ending upset loss to Anaheim Western. 

Sheldon Canley, Lompoc RB: 15 carries, 124 yards, 2 TDs in 42-37 loss to Anaheim Western.

