The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office has identified 15 new COVID-19 cases among inmates in an ongoing outbreak at the Main Jail, a sheriff's spokeswoman said Friday.
Thirteen cases currently remain active at the Main Jail, located at 4436 Calle Real in Santa Barbara, after 12 previously identified cases were considered cleared, according to spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
Since the current outbreak at the Main Jail began in early December, 277 total cases have been identified, including 58 symptomatic inmates, 218 asymptomatic inmates, and one who declined to answer.
Symptomatic inmates who test positive are moved into negative pressure cells in the facility, while those with asymptomatic cases are isolated from the general population in small cohorts, according to Zick. Those who have been exposed to a positive case are also separated from the general population.