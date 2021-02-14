Shirley Contreras: Private investigator had storied Santa Maria career

Bruno Zemaitis was born in Minden, West Virginia, a company town owned by the New River and Pocahontas Coal Company, and was delivered by the company doctor. In 1934, when the country was in the throes of a deep depression, he rode the rails to California looking for work. After working as a cement mason in the Los Angeles area for 12 years, he moved to Santa Maria.

In 1947 he purchased Merchant’s Patrol Service from the former Santa Maria Police captain, Frank McCaslin for $500. In addition to a small down payment, he obtained a loan for the remaining balance in the form of a handshake with the then vice president and manager of the Bank of America in Santa Maria, Frank Shields.

Within a year, Zemaitis changed the name of the company from Merchant’s Patrol to Overland Investigation Bureau, and, although he worked mostly from home, he also had a dedicated office at 325 West El Camino where he and his wife, Beth, built the business into one of the staples of the Central Coast. Yes, Beth was his able right hand “man” at every turn.

He worked closely with local law enforcement in the 1950s and was deputized by sheriffs in both San Luis and Santa Barbara counties, and was familiar with much of the activity between Arroyo Grande and Guadalupe.

In December of 1950, Zemaitis shot Benny James, a career criminal who was suspected, and confirmed to have traveled down the coast, burglarizing high school safes. He would read about a big Saturday night game, and then break into the school’s safe the next night, knowing that it contained the receipts of the night before. Nothing was safe as, in addition to stealing cash (as little as $42 and as much as the low thousands), he stole movie cameras, projectors, film, binoculars, tools and, in one case, a hammer.