Shirley Contreras: Santa Maria Inn, El Encanto set standard for hotel finery

With its commanding view of both the city and the Pacific Ocean, one of the most engaging neighborhoods in Santa Barbara is the Riviera. For many decades, however, people deliberately avoided the Riviera as a place to live as it simply had nothing going for it. It was treeless, rock-strewn and far from the city‘s center.
This all changed in 1913, when the Santa Barbara State Normal School, the predecessor of UC Santa Barbara, moved from its downtown location out to the larger campus on the Riviera. Entrepreneurs began buying up the land, all the time thinking that the new campus could easily become the center of a thriving neighborhood, and they could get in on the proverbial “ground floor.”
Three of the speculators, one of whom was James Warren, bought the Riviera property from its owner, Charles Storke, father of Thomas Storke, founder of the Santa Barbara News Press. Storke most likely felt that he’d hit “pay dirt” as he hadn’t had any luck in selling the property since he had bought it for investment in 1870. The property thus became known as “Storke’s Folly.”
The 1913 sale brought Storke a net profit of $25,000.
In June of that year, James Warren hired two local architects to design a complex of six residences of varying sizes on his property which was adjacent to the new Normal School campus, which had been scheduled to open during the coming fall.
Warren’s plan never really worked out as, by late 1916, only three of the units had been rented by the students, and for some unknown reason, the complex was turning into an art colony.
Warren, though, never giving up on his plan, hired an architect to design a large building which would become the core of a cottage hotel, and had the cottages already on the property completely redone. Steam heating and telephones were added for the comfort and convenience of its guests. Various other amenities included each guest being offered his or her own private stenographer to help in writing cards and letters home. The incredible view of the city of Santa Barbara, the Channel Islands, the Rincon and the Goleta Valleys were sights that were indescribable in their beauty.
By 1930, though, when the A. K. Bennett Hotel Corporation bought the hotel, guests could actually buy stock in the corporation, and thereby earn the right to have a cottage designed to his or her liking.
In 1938, Frank J. McCoy, owner and operator of the Santa Maria Inn, purchased the Santa Barbara property and announced that he would operate both El Encanto and Santa Maria Inn after the first of October when a lease, then held by Charles Bedell Hervey, expired on El Encanto.
Confirming the purchase of the Santa Barbara hotel, he announced he would be the general manager of both hotels, but that Fernand Pimentel, who had been his assistant in the management of Santa Maria Inn for a number of years, would go to Santa Barbara as manager of El Encanto, and that George A. Thompson, a well-known hotel man with much experience in Southern California, Arizona and elsewhere in high-class hotels, would serve as manager of the Santa Maria Inn.
Mr. McCoy was scheduled to maintain apartments in both hotels and would divide his time between the two. He would continue to retain his voting residence in Santa Maria, and did not intend to curtail his extensive community activities here.
El Encanto was established about the same time as the Santa Maria Inn and had become one of the most famous of Southern California hostelries.
It was generally admitted in hotel circles that the rise of Frank J. McCoy in the hotel business had been little short of phenomenal.
Starting in Santa Maria a little over 20 years before with the Santa Maria Inn, then little more than a shadow of the size of the present inn, the business had been steadily increased from year to year until, at the time of the purchase of the El Encanto, the inn had 100 rooms and a number of bungalows. The dining room, noted for its flowers, had been enlarged three times since the hotel was founded.
The hotel is generally credited with having drawn more attention to Santa Maria than any other asset in the community. Its reputation was (and is) international and though the owner had consistently carried his name merely as manager, the institution was his individual property, as in the newly acquired El Encanto and it was as freely admitted in hotel circles, that the personality of the owner had been the instrument through which the reputation of the hostelry had been largely built.
There was a “homey” atmosphere that immediately attracted the guest and a spirit of cordiality in the McCoy-trained staff that was widely known.
“I hope to give El Encanto the same appeal to the public that we have attempted to give Santa Maria Inn,” said the new owner. “They will both be operated in very close harmony and we believe that the added service in Santa Barbara will be of benefit to Santa Maria and that our Santa Maria hotel will be of service in developing and maintaining a standard in El Encanto that will appeal to a discriminating public.”
It wouldn’t take long for anyone charting the man’s life to realize that Fred Pimentel, the appointed manager of the El Encanto, was no ordinary man.
Born in the Azores July 28, 1898, he moved to Santa Maria in 1913 (at the age of 15), not only to attain some sort of success, but to finance the education of his two younger brothers that he’d left back home. His brother Joseph later became a dentist and Antonio not only became a doctor, but also served as governor of some of the islands.
While living in Santa Maria, with his mother’s brother, Fred attended the old Rice School, located southeast of town, and Santa Maria Union High School, where he served as student body president in his senior year.
In welcoming the Class of 1924, the largest freshman class in the school’s history up to that time, he advised them to “always remember that the good name of our school depends on your actions. It is up to all of us to advance our school by showing the public, through our actions, that a high school education strengthens the student morally and physically, and opens for him the road to progress and success.”
A few weeks after the Santa Maria Inn opened in May of 1917, Fred (still in high school) approached Frank McCoy for a part time job. McCoy “signed him on” as a dishwasher.
“Freddie” (as he was known) soon advanced to the position of bellboy, and then to a sort of general assistant.
After graduating from high school in 1920 he became a full-time clerk and “greeter” to the traveling public. By that time the Santa Maria Inn was showing unprecedented growth.
From the beginning, Fred Pimentel appeared to be one of those special people who can write their own tickets in life. Although he had applied for admission to USC and was accepted at the prestigious university, fate had other plans for the young man, and Santa Maria was the benefactor.
There were few jobs at the Inn that Pimentel didn’t tackle, and each one endeared him more to the owner. Frank McCoy couldn’t have had a more devoted son.
When Fred married Minnie Horath in June of 1922, he was serving as Chief Clerk at the Inn. The couple lived at the Inn, where Minnie began to show her special artistic talents by making the famous flower arrangements. Their daughter, Adrienne, was born in September of 1923.
Pimentel soon became the right-hand man to Frank McCoy, who at that time was becoming internationally known as the “Master of the Inn,” and in 1928 he was named assistant manager.
After McCoy bought the famed El Encanto Hotel, Pimentel moved his family to Santa Barbara and served as the hotel’s manager.
Six years later, when McCoy decided to sell the El Encanto, Fred returned to his “home at the Inn” and served as “acting manager.” However, since Mr. McCoy was in failing health, he turned all matters over to his long-time friend and was satisfied to have Fred deliver daily reports to him in his apartment upstairs.
Both Frank McCoy and Ferdinand McCoy, acting as hosts, made sure that their guests were happy with their service.
Shirley Contreras lives in Orcutt and writes for the Santa Maria Valley Historical Society. She can be contacted at 623-8193 or at shirleycontreras2@yahoo.com. Her book, “The Good Years,” a selection of stories she’s written for the Santa Maria Times since 1991, is on sale at the Santa Maria Valley Historical Society, 616 S. Broadway.
