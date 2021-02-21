Shirley Contreras: Thomas Preisker, father of Leo, a Santa Maria pioneer

Born in unsettled portions of Monroe county, Illinois, across the Mississippi from St. Louis, on Oct. 27, 1848, he was the youngest son of Henry and Susan Preisker.
Thomas Preisker first came to California with his brothers in 1868 and then returned to St. Louis, where he enrolled in Christian Brothers College.
The Preisker brothers returned to California in 1873, settling first in San Jose and then Visalia, where Thomas met and married Louise Strube in 1882.
The couple had a daughter, Nora, born in 1883 and a son, Charles Leo (known as Leo) born in 1885, both were born in Visalia.
Henry did some farming near Visalia until he decided that law was more appealing to him than farming. He then began reading law books at home, and with much hard work and determination he was admitted to the bar of California when he was in his forties.
When his daughter, Nora, became afflicted with malaria in 1894, he moved his family to the Santa Maria Valley, already a thriving area. That same year he met Phillip Stewart, who had been practicing law out of his home since 1886.
The two attorneys quickly became friends and partners.
After a time, Stewart moved on, leaving Preisker to be the sole owner of the law practice.
In 1905, when the first meeting was held of the Board of Trustees for the new city of Santa Maria, Thomas Preisker became Santa Maria’s first city attorney, a position that he held for many years. He was also active in public affairs and served on many boards of directors, including the Santa Maria Union High School’s board of trustees.
Meanwhile, his son, Charles Leo, had finished his education and joined a law firm in San Francisco.
About a year later, Leo was called home by his father, who was in failing health.
Thomas brought his son into his law practice and the two practiced law together under the name of Preisker and Preisker until Thomas retired in 1914, for health reasons, and moved to Long Beach. In 1931, after his wife died, he moved in with his daughter, Nora, who lived and taught high school in Inglewood.
Thomas Jefferson Preisker, aged 95 years, a pioneer of Santa Maria and one of the founders of the law firm now known as Twitchell and Rice, the oldest law firm in the Santa Maria Valley, passed away at the home of his daughter, who was then living in Pasadena, on May 5, 1944 and is buried in the Santa Maria Cemetery.
Shirley Contreras lives in Orcutt and writes for the Santa Maria Valley Historical Society. She can be contacted at 623-8193 or at shirleycontreras2@yahoo.com. Her book, “The Good Years,” a selection of stories she’s written for the Santa Maria Times since 1991, is on sale at the Santa Maria Valley Historical Society, 616 S. Broadway.
