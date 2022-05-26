Santa Barbara Unified School District administrator Sierra Loughridge will succeed Steve Seaford as superintendent of the Solvang School District, effective July 1.

Seaford in February announced his retirement after seven years with the district.

The school board voted to approve Loughridge's contract at the May 11 board meeting, following final interviews held in April, according to Seaford. The field was narrowed after a series of preliminary candidate interviews was conducted by administrators and staff, parents and district stakeholders.

The superintendent's annual base salary is set at $180,000, paid over 12 monthly installments, according to the agreement. The position carries year-round responsibilities and is ineligible for overtime pay.

The contract runs from July 1 through June 30, 2025, and allows for the school board to extend the contract one additional year before June 30 of each year starting in 2023, based on annual performance evaluation results.

"The board is extremely pleased and confident in its decision to welcome Ms. Loughridge to the district," Seaford said in a statement. "Ms. Loughridge is committed to meeting the needs of all Solvang School students."

+2 Solvang School District Superintendent Steve Seaford announces June retirement Solvang School District Superintendent Steve Seaford announced his retirement to staff and school board members Monday, designating June 30 as…

Currently, Loughridge is the executive director of curriculum and instruction at the Santa Barbara Unified School District, where she oversees programming and professional learning for pre-K through high school students.

Prior to that, she served as the director of elementary education at the Santa Barbara Unified School District for three years and principal of Washington Elementary in Santa Barbara for four years.

Loughridge graduated from UCSB and began her career with Teach for America in 2005, where she taught in Brooklyn and Harlem and earned a master’s degree in science and teaching from Pace University in New York.

Additionally, Loughridge earned a master’s in education administration with distinction from California State University, Northridge before returning to Santa Barbara where she became the after-school coordinator for the district before becoming principal, then executive director of curriculum and instruction.

Loughridge considers the opportunity — to help cultivate "thriving students through academic rigor, critical thinking, project-based learning, community partnerships in a safe and caring dynamic learning environment" — a privileged collaboration, school officials said.

+2 Developer suing Solvang over reversal of permit status for renovation of Andersen Square A developer has filed a lawsuit against the city of Solvang and 25 unnamed individuals for allegedly pushing along a major downtown renovation project with assurances that permits were valid, then pulling the rug out from under it after the company had invested millions, forcing it to sell the property.