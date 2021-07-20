San Luis Obispo County is experiencing an increase in cases of the COVID-19 delta variant over the past week as overall cases continue to surge, county Public Health Department officials said Tuesday.
Of the 129 cases reported in the last week, nine were discovered to be the highly-transmissible delta variant, public health spokeswoman Michelle Shoresman said.
However, since not all confirmed COVID-19 samples are sequenced for evidence of the delta variant, the true number of cases is likely much higher, according to Shoresman.
Officials continue to urge residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine to slow the spread of the virus.
“The delta variant spreads more quickly and easily than other strains of COVID-19, but we each have the power to stop its spread here in SLO County,” said county Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “Get vaccinated, wash your hands often, and get tested if you experience symptoms of COVID-19. If you haven’t been vaccinated yet, it’s essential that you wear a mask indoors.”
Nearly half of all new California COVID-19 cases have been confirmed as the delta variant, according to Shoresman.
For more information about COVID-19 in San Luis Obispo County, visit emergencyslo.org/covid19. To schedule an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine, visit myturn.ca.gov.
Vaccines are free and available to all residents age 12 and up regardless of documentation status.