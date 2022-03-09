The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is continuing to log high COVID-19 deaths rates despite dropping case rates as the winter surge follows a downward slope.
Officials confirmed the deaths of 17 county residents from COVID-19 within the past week, all of whom ranged in age from their 40s to their 90s. In total, 470 local COVID-19 deaths have been reported.
“SLO County is unfortunately still feeling the painful impact of this winter’s surge,” said county Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “Today’s news mirrors what we are seeing across the country, that deaths increase several weeks after a peak in cases."
Unlike San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara County's surge of deaths has slowed after peaking in late January and early February. Still, officials reported three new deaths on Wednesday, including one Orcutt resident and two who lived in the Santa Ynez Valley area of Solvang, Buellton, Los Olivos, Los Alamos, Santa Ynez and Ballard.
Two of the residents were between the ages of 50 and 69, and one was over the age of 70, according to county public health data.
Confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Santa Barbara County now total 658.