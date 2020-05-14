SLO County sheriff investigates ID theft at Costco in Santa Maria, other locations

The San Luis Obispo County sheriff on Thursday released surveillance photos of two suspects wanted in an identity theft investigation involving purchases from several Costco stores across the state, including in Santa Maria.

The investigation began on Feb. 18 when a woman reported a stolen purse from her home in Templeton, according to sheriff's spokesman Tony Cipolla.

The purse contained credit cards, cash and a checkbook, which was used on March 6 to make purchases at Costcos in Fresno, Hanford, San Luis Obispo and Santa Maria.

Additionally, checks were passed at a Bank of America in Fresno, Cipolla said, adding that the amount of the checks totaled approximately $5,000.

Investigators secured surveillance photographs of the suspects from Costco and alerted law enforcement agencies in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Monterey, Kings, Kern and Fresno counties.