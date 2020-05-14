SLO County sheriff investigates ID theft at Costco in Santa Maria, other locations
top story

SLO County sheriff investigates ID theft at Costco in Santa Maria, other locations

The San Luis Obispo County sheriff on Thursday released surveillance photos of two suspects wanted in an identity theft investigation involving purchases from several Costco stores across the state, including in Santa Maria.

The investigation began on Feb. 18 when a woman reported a stolen purse from her home in Templeton, according to sheriff's spokesman Tony Cipolla. 

The purse contained credit cards, cash and a checkbook, which was used on March 6 to make purchases at Costcos in Fresno, Hanford, San Luis Obispo and Santa Maria. 

Additionally, checks were passed at a Bank of America in Fresno, Cipolla said, adding that the amount of the checks totaled approximately $5,000. 

Investigators secured surveillance photographs of the suspects from Costco and alerted law enforcement agencies in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Monterey, Kings, Kern and Fresno counties. 

The suspects are described as one male and a female, both white, and approximately 50 to 70 years old. It's believed the two are associated with a white, extended-cab pickup truck that looks like a 2004 or newer model Ford F-150, Cipolla said. 

Anyone with information on the suspects or the incident is asked to contact the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Department at 805-781-4550. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News