You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SMHS gets NHRA love

SMHS gets NHRA love

020620 SMHS Race qualify.PNG

In February, the Santa Maria High School Race team made history with this pass during a qualifying at the NHRA season-opener in Pomona. When they hit the track, it was the first time an all high school built team ever raced in an NHRA National event.

In February, the Santa Maria High drag racing team was highlighted at an NHRA event with the help of FOX Sports. The team took its custom 1968 Camaro to the NHRA race at Pomona’s Auto Club Raceway and became the first high school built car to race at an NHRA national event. EVER.

FOX sent a camera crew to the SMHS pit to get shots of the team in action for a feature to be aired over FOX’s NHRA coverage.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News