SMHS gets NHRA love

In February, the Santa Maria High drag racing team was highlighted at an NHRA event with the help of FOX Sports. The team took its custom 1968 Camaro to the NHRA race at Pomona’s Auto Club Raceway and became the first high school built car to race at an NHRA national event. EVER.

FOX sent a camera crew to the SMHS pit to get shots of the team in action for a feature to be aired over FOX’s NHRA coverage.

+4 Santa Maria High drag race team makes history in Pomona as FOX Sports cameras follow along Senior Reporter Elliott Stern caught up with the Santa Maria High School Race Team as it's making history in Pomona. The team was followed by FOX Sports cameras at the NHRA event with footage being prepped for air this weekend.

