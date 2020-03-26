SMT Classic: Santa Maria's inspired run to a CIF championship in 2017

Editor's note: The Times is going through its archives to look back at some of the most pivotal games area teams have played over the last two decades. Today, we feature Santa Maria High's baseball team, which won a CIF title in 2017 with a dominant win over Moreno Valley in Riverside.
The Saints ended a major drought in 2017.
For the first time in 60 years, Santa Maria High School captured a baseball championship.
Trevor Garcia pitched a complete game shutout, Bobby Ruiz sparked the Santa Maria offense in the fourth inning and Santa Maria cruised to a 9-0 win over Moreno Valley in the championship game of the CIF Southern Section Division 6 playoffs on June 3, 2017.
The game was played at UC Riverside, a 10-minute drive for the Vikings, but one of more than three hours for Santa Maria.
The long trip didn't faze the Saints, nor did it bother the large Santa Maria contingent that made the journey to Southern California. The tight game early on didn't faze Garcia either, as neither team scored through three-and-a-half innings.
Garcia was lights out, allowing just four hits and striking out seven while walking one.
"I can't let anything affect me out there and if I do I just have to let it go," Garcia said. "I've never really reacted much. I've always been kind of a calm guy and easygoing."
Garcia said he was focused on first-pitch strikes and getting outs with his breaking pitch.
"I was just getting ahead with the first-pitch fastball and then getting them off-balance," the junior said.
Then the Saint offense found its groove against starter Pedro Chayeb in the bottom of the fourth.
Slim Lopez started the inning with a leadoff single. Garcia drew a walk and both runners advanced on a wild pitch with Marc Estrada at the plate.
Estrada walked, bringing up Ruiz with the bases loaded and nobody out. Ruiz, the No. 8 hitter, laced a two-run single, giving Santa Maria a lead.
Boogie Rodriguez, Santa Maria's No. 9 hitter, followed that up with a run-scoring single, putting the Saints up 3-0.
Isiah Garcia, Santa Maria's leadoff man, gave the Saints a 5-0 lead with a scorching two-run double to deep center. Garcia then scored on a ground ball by senior right fielder Angel Esparza to make it 6-0.
Trevor Garcia and the Saints cruised from there, as the junior right-hander allowed just two hits through five innings on 54 pitches.
Rodriguez singled again to start the sixth for the Saints and scored on a balk by Moreno Valley reliever David DeJesus. The Saints went ahead 8-0 on a triple from Angel Esparza, who came around to score on Lopez's single for the game's final run.
The Vikings got a pair of singles off Garcia in the top of the seventh, but Marc Estrada fielded a soft grounder at third, turned around and tagged out the baserunner for the game's final out.
The Saints rushed the mound, piling on top of Garcia, celebrating the school's first CIF championship in baseball since 1957. The Saints did it in dominant fashion, outscoring their six playoff opponents 66-12.
Tommy Herrera, the Saints' sophomore catcher, produced throughout the postseason and didn't stop on Saturday. He went 3-for-4 with a run and an RBI. Lopez finished up 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI. Rodriguez, a senior first baseman, finished up 2-for-2 with a pair of runs and an RBI.
Santa Maria's pitching was also dominant throughout the postseason, with Garcia and Paul Navarro locking down opposing offenses in the six playoff victories. Navarro went 1-for-4 on Saturday, playing through a split fingernail on his throwing hand that he suffered taking infield before the game, which was played in 90-degree heat.
That year's team was a homegrown version of the Saints, with many players growing up around the program and struggling through years without a playoff appearance. The Saints ended a 12-year playoff drought in 2016.
The team also had an inspiration powering its playoff run. At every game, a Saints jersey was displayed in the dugout, set on an old plastic hanger. That jersey was No. 22.
Now, when you listened to the Saints, you heard every team huddle end with the chant "22."
If you were in the dugout during the Saints' championship game against Moreno Valley, you saw and heard all the chants and saw the old sweat bands with the No. 22 and the jersey in the dugout.
Who are the Saints doing this for? What is this number 22 all about?
They're doing it for Ivan Nunez. That's who 22 is all about.
Ivan was a sophomore at Santa Maria High when he went missing on Dec. 26, 2015, the day of his 16th birthday.
Some two months later, Ivan's body was found near a barn in Nipomo. Authorities ruled his death a suicide.
Ivan never got to play his sophomore season at Santa Maria. He also never got to play his junior year, which would've ended with Ivan being crowned a CIF champion.
Though he wasn't there as the Saints beat Moreno Valley 9-0 in the Division 6 championship game, there were signs of his presence all over.
Immediately after the Saints got the final out, capping a historic postseason run, Ivan's No. 22 jersey was making its way to the field.
Santa Maria coach Alex Lopez immediately handed the hanger to Isiah Garcia, a close friend and former teammate of Ivan's.
Garcia got down on one knee and looked down, crossed his heart in prayer and then looked up skyward, making sure Ivan knew the Saints had won and making sure he knew he wasn't forgotten.
"It's unbelievable," Garcia said after the Saints' win in Riverside. "We made it this far and the team worked so hard. We just did it for Ivan."
