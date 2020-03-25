SMT Classic: VCA wins CIF Southern Section Division 6A title in 2005

In the second half, VCA's 3-point shooters started to hit. Cynthia Regalado nailed a 3 on the Lions' first shot after intermission, and Mugg sank another 3 shortly thereafter.

"Making that first 3 (after intermission) was really big," Bickley said afterward.

The Lions changed their offense in the second half, with the guards passing the ball to Datu as a press break, and the move paid off.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

+4 Girls basketball All-League: Malia Cabigon named Mountain League MVP, Giselle Calderon takes Ocean League honor Both averaged around 14 points a game and led their teams in scoring as they led their squads to league titles.

Instead of dribbling into the Minutemen's pressure, VCA's guards got the ball to Datu ahead of the pressure. Then Datu had the option of getting the ball to one of her breaking teammates, either to her right or to her left.

Once the Lions got the ball past midcourt, Datu set up in the high post, and this was effective as well. She could dish the ball to her outside shooters, or to the 5-foot-10 Hertzog, who was setting up shop in the low post.

Mugg, who finished three-for-seven on 3's, nailed some key treys and Hertzog devastated the Minutemen inside. She put up 16 shots in the game and made 12.

+5 Lompoc's Rylee Sager to focus on grad school after losing much of her senior season due to coronavirus Like so many young athletes, the 2016 Lompoc High graduate had her senior season of college athletics cut short by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Lions passed the Minutemen late in the third quarter and pulled away in the fourth.