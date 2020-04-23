Snapshots: Coronavirus in Santa Maria Valley

Snapshots: Coronavirus in Santa Maria Valley

Life continues in Santa Maria during the coronavirus pandemic, but not as usual.

Vendors at the farmers market and most customers are wearing face coverings, and group sports aren't allowed on the empty fields of Buena Vista Park.

Meanwhile, a Santa Maria family is making meals for medical personnel at Marian Regional Medical Center in an effort to support front-line workers. 

