Come the opening whistle Friday night, the Pioneer Valley boys soccer team had a good overall record but was still looking for its first league win.

The Panthers got that first Mountain League victory Friday evening. They started spectacularly well and finished well enough to beat crosstown rival Santa Maria 3-1 at Pioneer Valley.

“I’m very proud of my team,” Pioneer Valley coach Alan Brafman said after the Panthers made two goals in the first eight minutes stand up. “These boys have worked very hard.

“I really can’t single anyone out. They all played their best soccer.”

The Panthers moved to 10-3-0, 1-2-0. The Saints are 12-3-1, 3-2-0.

Caleb Toledo knocked a free kick into the goal net for the Panthers in the third minute. Sebastian Aquino scored on a breakaway in the eighth. Jared Moreno knocked a shot home from the 25, and the Panthers led 3-0 at halftime.

Geovani Chavez scored for the Saints on a follow shot off a free kick in the last two minutes.

“Our communication was the best it’s been all year, and we finally beat Santa Maria after all these years,” said Moreno, a sophomore.

“We played as a team, we played as a family, we played for each other.”

The Panthers took the action to the Saints quickly Friday night, and kept up steady pressure most of the first half.

The first half was not one in which both offenses moved crisply then bogged down when they reached the defense’s 25. Both squads had plenty of end-to-end thrusts before intermission.

The Panthers had most of them though, and could have easily been up five goals at the break but for kick saves by Saints goalie Martin Villagomez on Panthers breakaways.

“He did a great job,” said Santa Maria coach Eduardo Cuna. “He kept us in the game.”

Santa Maria forward Javier Real gave the Panthers a stiff challenge in the second half, but Panthers defenders Jose Moreno, Angel Vazquez and Jose Gonzalez were up to it.

The Panthers won on a night when a sharp wind grew more sharp as the second half went on.

They will play a 6 p.m. league game at San Luis Obispo Tuesday night. Santa Maria will play a 6 p.m. league game at Arroyo Grande Wednesday night.

As for the Saints-Panthers game Friday evening, “They wanted it more than we did,” said Cuna. “They took it to us.”

Pioneer Valley’s league losses were to Arroyo Grande and San Luis Obispo. At presstime, Arroyo Grande was 9-4-2 overall and 4-1 in league and San Luis Obispo was 9-2-4 and 4-1.

St. Joseph off to 3-1 league start

Cole Richardson scored three goals and added an assist when the Knights beat Orcutt Academy in an Ocean League game on Jan. 18, then added a goal and an assist in a shootout win over Atascadero on Jan. 19.

The Knights are 3-1 in league and Richardson has six goals and four assists on the season. Ezekiel Datuin had two goals against OA and added another goal against Atascadero.

The Knights host Mission Prep in a league game on Tuesday. The Knights are 4-8 overall after the win over Atascadero, dropping the 'Hounds to 7-9-2 on the season. Atascadero led the league heading into Friday night's match against Templeton. Mission Prep was 3-2 in league. Templeton beat Atascadero 3-1 to take over first place in the league.

Girls basketball

San Luis Obispo 47, Santa Maria 32

The Saints lost a road Ocean League game at SLO on Friday, falling to 13-8 on the season and 3-4 in league play.

Paula Juarez led the way with 16 points in her return to action. The Saints' next game is senior night on Tuesday against Atascadero.

Nipomo 62, Orcutt Academy 57

Makennah Simonson had 19 points for the Titans, who trailed 50-45 with about five minutes left, rallying to stay unbeaten in league.

The Titans are now 18-2 on the season and 4-0 in Mountain League play. The Spartans fell to 14-5 on the season.

Nipomo plays at St. Joseph Tuesday night in a pivotal Mountain League game. St. Joseph is 12-3 and 2-0 in league and hasn't played since Jan. 8.

The Spartans are 2-2 in league and play at Paso Robles on Tuesday.

Boys basketball

St. Joseph wins in Alaska

The Knights' won their second game at the Alaska Air Classic on Friday, beating Alaska Thunderidge 62-50.

Tounde Yessoufou had 27 points and eight rebounds on 9 for 23 shooting. Luis Marin added 11 and David Vidor had seven.

Yessoufou had 27 points and 16 rebounds in a 72-56 win over Dimond Linx on Thursday.

VCA beats Santa Maria 79-68

The Lions beat the Saints Thursday night as VCA made nine 3-pointers in the first half to build up a 15-point lead at the break.

The Lions led by 16 after the third quarter, but Santa Maria didn't lay down. The Saints got the deficit down to four points before VCA was able to make its foul shots to close out the win in the final minutes. Jacob Sanders and Seth Walker each scored 20 points and Sean Swain added 17 for the Lions.

The Lions' leading scorer, Gavin Edick, was held to 11 points, but made up for it on the defensive end with 13 rebounds and three blocks. The Saints were without Alex Milner, who scored 39 points vs. VCA on Jan. 7.

Other Saints stepped up with Jorge Adame leading Santa Maria with 31 points, including 20 in the second half. David Placencia contributed 20 points. The Lions improved their record to 9-4. The Saints are now 8-12 overall. Santa Maria is set to play at SLO on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. VCA is set to host Coastal Christian on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.