Soccer: Santa Maria's season finally ends with loss in SoCal semifinals

On Thursday, though, the Saints were not able to rebound from a deficit.

La Habra's Tanner Coombs scored the first goal of the game just as first-half stoppage time began. Coombs scored on a quick counter moments after a long Santa Maria shot hit off the crossbar. The ensuing goal-kick sailed deep and a single pass ahead to Coombs set off the break. Coombs got past a defender and had a one-on-one look on goal against Santa Maria keeper Ozzie Andrade and Coombs slotted the ball into the back of the net.

Coombs extended the Highlanders' lead eight minutes in the second half after a scrum erupted in front of Andrade's goal and the ball bounced around before Coombs finally booted it into the net.

Coombs capped his hat trick with a penalty in stoppage time. Santa Maria was called for a handball in the penalty area and Coombs coolly ripped the penalty shot into the upper right corner of the net.

According to MaxPreps, Coombs entered Thursday's semifinal game with 27 goals on the season.

La Habra will travel to play Bellflower St. John Bosco for the SoCal Division 2 title on Saturday. The Braves beat top seed Oxnard Channel Islands 1-0 in the other semifinal Thursday night.