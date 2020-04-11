Soccer: See who made our All-Area XI

“Osvaldo was a leader for us all year,” Santa Maria coach Lalo Cuna said.

+3 Santa Maria's Edgar Garces is our All-Area MVP Garces earned the honor by a vote of the sports staff at the Santa Maria Times, Lompoc Record and Santa Ynez Valley News.

“He had over eight shutouts during the season, and he definitely kept us in a lot of close games.”

Santa Maria’s coach said, “Osvaldo was our starting goalkeeper the last two years. He definitely led by example, during his work in practice.”

Santa Ynez senior Diego Reynoso is the All-Area Team Defensive Player of the year. The Pirates finished 13-5-1 and made it to the second round of the Southern Section divisional playoffs.

Lompoc has two players on the All-Area XI, seniors Adalberto Anguiano and Anthony Morales.

+2 All-Area Soccer: Santa Maria's Lalo Cuna is Coach of the Year Cuna is the 2020 Santa Maria Times All-Area Team Coach of the Year, as determined by a vote among the sports staff at the Times, Lompoc Record and Santa Ynez Valley News.

The Saints finished 18-5-1 overall. Andrade helped Santa Maria make it to the CIF Central Section Division 1 championship game and the regional semifinals.

Three Santa Maria players and two Santa Ynez players are on the All-Area 11. The Santa Maria players are senior forward Edgar Hernandez, senior attacking midfielder Gilberto Gomez and sophomore forward Javier Real.

The Santa Ynez players are seniors Nico Rocha and Erik Guerrero.

St. Joseph senior defender Jackson Stahl and Nipomo senior midfielder Santino Diaz round out the All-Area 11.

