Softball: Nipomo holds off Arroyo Grande for wild 10-9 win over neighborhood rival

Arroyo Grande had made up six runs of a 10-3 deficit Wednesday when Eagles catcher Rori Degeer tagged a 2-2 pitch and sent it to deep center field.
With runners on first and second, Nipomo center fielder Alyssa Cornero turned and high-tailed it toward the fence when the ball left Degeer’s bat. Cornero snagged the ball and held on to it for the last out as she ran into the fence, preserving a 10-9 non-league softball win for the Titans at Nipomo.
Nipomo is 3-3. Arroyo Grande is 2-5.
As soon as Degeer hammered the ball, “I was just thinking ‘I gotta catch it,’” said Cornero.
“I caught the ball then all of a sudden I was up against the fence. I was pretty proud that I caught that.”
Cornero said her usual position is left field. She was Nipomo’s starting flex player in right Wednesday.
Cornero moved to center when Nipomo coach Matt Paradis moved starting center fielder Kate Barnett in to replace Titans starting pitcher Key-annah Pu’a after Khalia Jensen hit a two-run homer off Pu’a with two outs in the sixth.
Pu’a gave up five runs - Anaiah Caudill hit a three-run homer to right in the third - and drove in five herself, with a solo homer to right in the first inning and subsequent two-run doubles after being hit by a pitch in the third.
Pu’a struck out nine, but when the Eagles hitters made contact against the hard-throwing sophomore right-hander they made it count.
“Give Arroyo Grande’s hitters credit. Those were pitcher’s pitches they hit on those home runs,” said Paradis.
Nipomo seemed to have the game wrapped up thanks to their work in the fourth in the fifth.
The Titans hit three straight two-out doubles against Arroyo Grande reliever Savannah Bravo in the fourth. Pu’a doubled in two runs, Karley Camacho followed with another double and Micayla Mendez doubles Camacho home.
Bravo, the Eagles’ starting designated player, relieved Arroyo Grande starting pitcher Miki Hayashi to start the bottom of the fourth. Pu’a doubled in two runs against Bravo in the fifth but Bravo held the Titans scoreless in the sixth.
The Eagles scored twice against Barnett in the seventh then, with the Eagles down to their last strike, Kaitlin Rea just beat the throw to first for an infield hit and two runs scored on the play.
Jensen followed with a fly ball to center for her third hit. Cornero’s huge catch came five pitches later.
Though the Eagles scored nine runs, Paradis liked what he saw from both his pitchers.
“Kate’s been gobbling up about half the innings. She’s our No. 2 pitcher behind Key-annah,” said Paradis.
“That was a gritty, competitive effort from both our pitchers.”
The Titans backed up their pitchers with plenty of offense. Besides Pu’a, Mendez had three hits, including two doubles, and Madeline Hageman and Sierra Nieves both had two.
Rea, the Eagles’ No. 9 batter, had two hits. Her triple preceded the two-run Jensen homer against Pu’a in the sixth.
Nipomo has three games scheduled at the Drillers Tournament at Bakersfield High School Saturday, with the first against East Bakersfield at 2 p.m. Arroyo Grande will host Moorpark at 10 a.m. in a cross-sexton game that day.
Like Nipomo, Arroyo Grande plays in the CIF Central Section. Moorpark plays in the Southern Section.