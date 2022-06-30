Northern San Luis Obispo County softball players may have taken over much of the All-Ocean League teams, there's still plenty of representatives from the south.

Pioneer Valley has two players on the All-Ocean League First Team and Nipomo has one.

The rest are players from Morro Bay, Mission Prep and San Luis Obispo.

Both of the Pioneer Valley players on the First Team are freshmen. They are infielder Mila Dolores and pitcher Adriana Padilla.

Nipomo senior Key-annah Pu'a made the First Team despite missing the first quarter of the season after recovering from a torn ACL.

Mission Prep won the Ocean League title. The Royals were coached by Shaun Reed, who saw his team go 16-2 in league games and 20-9 overall.

Morro Bay's Peyton Schemmer was named the league's MVP. Mission Prep sophomore Roxanne Guerra is the Ocean League Pitcher of the Year. She had a 2.88 ERA on the season, throwing 111 innings and striking out 149 batters.

First Team

Padilla was a solid two-way player for the Panthers in 2022. She had a 1.80 ERA in the circle in nearly 30 innings on the season. She had 21 hits and a .368 average with 10 runs, 18 RBIs, five doubles and a pair of triples.

Dolores was third on the team in hits with 27. She batted .321 on the season with 33 runs, 16 RBIs, seven doubles, four triples and a home run.

The Panthers went 17-13-1 and 10-7-1 in the league. They had a thrilling playoff run, beating Delano Chavez and Shafter in extra innings. They then held a seventh-inning lead against Mission Prep, but lost 6-5 in walk-off fashion in the CIF Central Section Division 4 semifinals. Orange Cove, the No. 1 seed, then beat Mission Prep 10-0 in the Div. 4 title game. Pioneer Valley made the semifinals as the No. 11 seed.

Pu'a missed the first seven games of the season. In the 19 games she played for Nipomo, she hit .417 with 16 runs, 10 RBIs and three homers.

Pu'a was downright dominant in the circle. She had a 1.73 ERA and a 10-4 record in 77 innings pitched returning from her injury. She struck out 114 batters. She had 20 strikeouts in a playoff win over Parlier and struck out 12 in the semifinal win over Orcutt Academy. She had 13 Ks in the 16-3 win over Arvin in the CIF-CS Div. 6 title game. She then pitched the Titans to wins in the CIF State SoCal Regional, beating Fallbrook and San Juan Capistrano Valley Christian. Caruthers edged Nipomo 6-5 with a walk-off win on an error in the regional championship game on June 4.

Morro Bay's Reese Tartaglia and Emily Duclos are on the First Team. They're joined by Mission Prep's Sophie D'Orazio Lelli, Rylinn McDonald, Brooklyn Neenan and Mikaylee Gordon. San Luis Obispo senior Olivia Huff and junior Brielle Machado are on the First Team as well.

Second Team

Orcutt Academy has one player on the Second Team, though the senior made a pretty good case to be on the First Team. Senior Danica Black, like Pu'a, worked her way back from a torn ACL and had a stellar final season for the Spartans. Though she missed the early part of the season, Black led Orcutt Academy with 37 hits and a .521 batting average. She had 18 runs, 19 RBIs, six doubles and three triples. She was also the Spartans' top pitcher, throwing 102 innings and recording 119 strikeouts with a 2.33 ERA. She went 9-6 on the year. The Spartans went 13-15-1 overall and 5-12-1 in league, falling to Nipomo in the CIF-CS Div. 6 semifinal.

Santa Maria senior Ahlexia Glidewell is on the Second Team.

Pioneer Valley has two players on the Second Team in senior Precious Zeledon and junior Rianna Dulay. Dulay led the Panthers in hits with 31 on the year, hitting .378 with 18 runs, a team-high 25 RBIs, three doubles, four triples and four homers.

Zeledon had a team-best .423 batting average, recording 30 hits, 17 runs, 18 RBIs, six doubles and six triples.

Nipomo senior Madeline Hageman is on the Second Team after hitting .305 on the year, recording 25 hits, 18 runs, 17 RBIs, 11 doubles and two homers.

San Luis Obispo's Alexis Sargenti and Eva Machado, Mission Prep's Alyssa Martinez and Savannah Ruelas and Morro Bay's Sadie Pilnick round out the Second Team.

Honorable Mention

Each league member has one player on the Honorable Mention squad.

Santa Maria has senior catcher Sofia Regalado and Orcutt Academy has sophomore Velen Velazquez. Pioneer Valley freshman pitcher Ciena Acosta represents the Panthers and Nipomo junior Mikalya McKee is the Titans' representative. Violet Emerson is on the Honorable Mention squad from San Luis Obispo, with Morro Bay's Chanell Thibodeaux and Mission Prep's Danyelle Harris also making the list.

Velazquez hit .308 for Orcutt Academy, with 24 hits, 27 runs, seven RBIs, seven doubles and five triples. Her 27 runs led the team.

Acosta led Pioneer Valley in innings pitched with 79. She had 130 strikeouts and a 5.14 ERA, going 6-2 on the year.

McKee hit .292 for Nipomo with 19 hits, 17 runs, nine RBIs, two doubles and a triple.