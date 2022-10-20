League champion Lompoc had a solid showing at the first day of the Ocean League Girls Tennis Tournament at Morro Bay Wednesday.
Vera Ortiz had a first-round bye, won her second-round match 6-0, 6-1 and won her quarterfinal match 6-2, 6-2. Rianna Stouppe had a first round bye, then won her next two matches 6-0, 6-0 and 6-2, 6-1 to make the singles semifinals along with Ortiz.
Lompoc doubles tandems Sofia Larios and Ava Velasco, and Emma White and Lola Soukup each eased into the semifinals. The tandems dropped seven games between them.
Boys water polo
Cabrillo 8, Pioneer Valley 4
The Conquistadores (11-7, 7-1) beat the Panthers (14-11, 5-3) at in a regular season finale at Cabrillo Wednesday and wrapped up the Ocean League championship.
Andrew Eisner and Victor Cabero scored two goals apiece for the Panthers. No Cabrillo stats were available.