Lompoc High Tennis 02
Lompoc tennis players, from left to right, Ava Velasco, Sofia Larios and Vera Ortiz. 

 Kenny Cress, Staff

League champion Lompoc had a solid showing at the first day of the Ocean League Girls Tennis Tournament at Morro Bay Wednesday.

Vera Ortiz had a first-round bye, won her second-round match 6-0, 6-1 and won her quarterfinal match 6-2, 6-2. Rianna Stouppe had a first round bye, then won her next two matches 6-0, 6-0 and 6-2, 6-1 to make the singles semifinals along with Ortiz.

Lompoc doubles tandems Sofia Larios and Ava Velasco, and Emma White and Lola Soukup each eased into the semifinals. The tandems dropped seven games between them.

Boys water polo

Cabrillo 8, Pioneer Valley 4

The Conquistadores (11-7, 7-1) beat the Panthers (14-11, 5-3) at in a regular season finale at Cabrillo Wednesday and wrapped up the Ocean League championship.

Andrew Eisner and Victor Cabero scored two goals apiece for the Panthers. No Cabrillo stats were available.    

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

