Solvang mayor's race: Councilwoman, contract employee square off

The race to replace Mayor Ryan Toussaint in Solvang is heating up as City Councilwoman Karen Waite faces off against longtime Solvang contract employee Charlie Uhrig.
Toussaint did not file for reelection after a single, two-year term in the top seat.
Waite, a quarter-century Valley resident, moved to Solvang six years ago. She began her local volunteer service decades ago with the Parent-Teacher Association at Los Olivos Elementary School. She was elected to serve as a board member with Santa Ynez River Water Improvement District in 2010, became that board’s president, and also served as a Santa Ynez Valley Family School trustee for three years.
Waite, a senior compliance analyst/managing compliance auditor for PlanMember Securities Corp., was appointed to the Solvang Board of Architectural Review before she ran a failed race for Solvang City Council. She was later appointed to the council to fill the seat of Hans Duus, then won the seat in 2018.
As a council member, she has served as Solvang’s representative on the Eastern Area Groundwater Sustainability Management Committee and Santa Barbara County Association of Governments. She also is a member of Los Olivos Rotary and Santa Ynez Valley Elks Lodge #2640.
“I firmly believe the residents of Solvang deserve to have a choice to elect a qualified candidate, and I am that qualified candidate. I have the experience and elected service that makes me qualified for this, and three years on the City Council that makes me qualified. I know what it’s like to assist in the management of a city,” Waite said.
Uhrig — the self-proclaimed “old new guy, or new old guy” — was Solvang’s community services deputy for 16 years under the city’s contract with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office until the City Council canceled that contract in February. He said he had already put in a transfer to serve in courts before the contract was terminated. An on-the-job injury led to back surgery in June. He returned to duty last week, and is slated to begin his court duty in early October.
“My personal agenda is to do the best I can for Solvang. Law enforcement was great public service and I love doing that; I love working with people, and being mayor is the same thing. There’s a trust you need to have, and we don’t have that for our local government. We need to start somewhere,” Uhrig said.
Addressing questions that have arisen about his residency, Uhrig verified he lives in Solvang. He signed the lease for a property just up the street from his daughters’ homes on July 15, although he took possession of the home July 14, the same day he turned on city water. Uhrig initially moved to Solvang in 1989, then to Santa Barbara, then bought a home in Solvang in 1999 where he lived until a change in relationship took him to Buellton.
“I moved back to Solvang a couple months ago to get back to try to do the council thing, but I have a long history here. I worked here for nearly 17 years. I got to know Solvang really well,” Uhrig said.
His heart has long belonged to Solvang, where he said he helped create popular community events including Movies in the Park, Rec n’ Roll, shred day, teen classes, a variety of youth programs and Concerts in the Park.
He played bass in the first concert in that series, worked with Salvation Army to coordinate kettle drives that funded trips to camp up Malibu Canyon. He coached basketball at Solvang School before creating a club basketball team, and coached sprints and hurdles for five years at Santa Ynez Valley Union High School.
“I was out there for my kid and the other kids because it was fun. I love being around young people because it gives you the energy they have,” Uhrig said.
In the scope of his job, Uhrig also participated in various city meetings including Planning Commission, BAR, Parks & Recreation Commission and City Council.
“I feel like it’s my community. I have three kids that still live here in Solvang, and because I worked here for so long and lived in the Valley, I still feel like Solvang’s my home. It kind of sounds corny, but I’ve always loved Solvang. It’s a great little town,” Uhrig said.
Like many residents who have voiced their concerns during City Council meetings, Uhrig said he wasn’t sure the current council’s reduction of city staff and outsourcing has saved residents any money.
“It’s hard to know what to think because it’s hard to know what is true. The costs the city attorney has charged and invoiced the city for, to be fair, it’s three times more than what the prior corporation had billed the city,” Uhrig said. “With no planning department director and everything being run by contract employees, there’s really no oversight as far as department heads.”
He also took issue with city manager doing double duty as city clerk.
“We’re still paying the prior city clerk to do some of that job, as well as paying quite a bit of money on a part-time basis. I don’t think that has saved any of the money they thought it would save us,” Uhrig said.
He said contract employees doing the exact same job city employees used to provide “are entitled to the exact same benefits” and doubted contract employees’ allegiance to the city.
“When you have an employee that works for the city, I think you have a better employee who’s invested in the job,” Uhrig said.
Waite conceded that the sitting council made a sea change.
“I feel like we’ve made a lot of changes too quickly for residents and businesses to agree to. We could have implemented some of these changes over a longer period of time. I’m not saying they were bad or incorrect, they were just a lot really quickly,” Waite said.
She noted COVID-19 “precipitated changes” including employee layoffs and department consolidation. She also noted some changes placed in motion should remain in motion.
“I like consistency, so I would like to be mayor because I want some consistency. We’ve got the wastewater treatment plant rolling. We need to keep that going. We also need to keep working on pedestrian safety, traffic flow; these are things we’ve worked on and prioritized. We’ve produced a two-year financial plan and budget and I don’t want to see that unravel,” Waite said.
Both candidates stand behind the city’s decision to close a portion of Copenhagen Drive to allow business to open their doors within the state’s COVID-19 guidelines. Both also support the potential for a long-term or permanent closure if such a move would be supported by residents and businesses.
“If this is done correctly, it could enhance the charm and add an attractive, European charm to downtown Solvang,” Waite said.
Both said they have walked the streets, talked to business owners, residents and visitors, and Waite cited the results of a recent city survey which “showed the community is overwhelmingly supportive of the decision to close Copenhagen during COVID.”
Uhrig said he also heard plenty of complaints about the closure’s removal of parking spaces in front of some of the residents' favorite stores.
“Right now, the city need to make that red zone adjacent to Rasmussen’s into parallel parking handicapped spots,” Uhrig said.
Neither Waite nor Uhrig supported initial changes to the Old Lumberyard property, which initially called for the removal of Veteran’s Hall, a city parking lot and relocation of city and county offices and the senior center.
“I want residents to have input on the development. That’s really important to me. Although people have stated I’m for big development, they’re sorely mistaken. I follow the will of the people who elected me to office and my voting reflects that,” Waite said.
Uhrig said he understood property owner Ed St. George has a right to develop his land, but removing cultural icons and replacing them with “boxes like the Isla Vista apartments he’s used to building” wouldn’t do the trick. He was also concerned about a proposal that doesn’t provide for sufficient parking.
“There are a number of concessions the state has mandated (that) have the potential to be waived once a developer decided to do low-cost housing. One of those is the city’s height limitation. Another is parking. He wants this to be his legacy in Solvang, but he has pretty much nothing to do with Solvang,” Uhrig said.
In this Series
What you need to know for Friday, October 9
-
Updated
MLB-best Dodgers to 14th NLCS after 12-3 win to sweep Padres
-
Updated
Santa Maria celebrates Active Aging Week with saxophone concert, yoga class, bingo
-
Updated
Waivers approved for Santa Ynez schools; Santa Barbara County reports 24 COVID-19 cases
- 12 updates
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!