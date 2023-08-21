Solvang City Council members have voted 4-1 to dissolve the Tourism Advisory Committee and leave room for the city manager to call together an advisory committee of his own should the need for marketing advice be needed in future.
Mayor Pro Tem Elizabeth Orona cast the dissenting vote after thanking TAC volunteers for their time and service, expressing concern that the city’s treatment of committee members may stifle future volunteerism on city committees, and calling out City Manager Randy Murphy for making such a recommendation after four months on the job.
“I’m disappointed in how we’ve treated (TAC members) and disappointed in our continual ricocheting in our pattern of how we’re dealing with marketing. This goes way back beyond just this particular issue or this particular year. It seems Solvang needs to break the habit of going guardrail to guardrail on our approach to marketing,” Orona said.
Council Member Claudia Orona also expressed frustration at how committee members have been treated, but cast her vote in favor of the dissolution ordinance which will return to the council for a final vote at a future date.
“We fail in providing enough support to the folks who signed up to volunteer their time to help us out. The input they bring is invaluable, and I think it’s crucial stakeholders in our community are involved in designing a marketing effort going forward, so I’m hoping that we’ll be tactful and respectful of their time and encourage them to participate in a future and more effective way,” she said.
The TAC was established in 2021 and tasked to make recommendations to the council regarding tourism and marketing initiatives and plans, the feasibility and effectiveness of tourism and marketing initiatives and plans, the selection of consultants and their scopes of work, and marketing budget allocations.
At that time, the council returned representation of the Solvang Chamber of Commerce to a city tourism advisory body, unraveling years of work by the previous council to release what members then saw as the grip of old-guard alliances. Solvang Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tracy Beard as well as Chamber employee Alexander Grenier were among the seven people initially appointed to the board.
Beard, the Chamber and the now-disbanded Solvang Conference and Visitors Bureau were all targets of a previous council’s cost-cutting efforts. Claudia Orona, then-council members Jim Thomas and Mayor Mark Infanti were all seated with the support of the Chamber and Beard during their election campaigns.
Murphy recommended the committee be disbanded, he said, due to complications imposed by the Brown Act, the public meeting law under which the body meets.
“I don’t think it’s necessary at this point, and I’ve had conversations with the mayor about it,” he said.
The only public comment Monday was by Beard.
“I think the TAC did their job, did it effectively, and we were waiting to come back,” she said.
In other news, the council voted unanimously to hold onto 400 acre feet of this year’s State Water allocation after being approached for sale or trade by Central Coast Water Authority.
Murphy said the agency offered to pay less than half the $1,300 per acre foot the city paid for the allocation, or to trade 200 acre feet in a future year for the city’s anticipated water surplus this year. That surplus can be banked in San Luis Reservoir for future years, but risks being lost through spillover if the state experiences another high-precipitation year.
“The risk would be that we have another wet year which is possible, arguably probably. We could lose all the water that’s banked,” Murphy said.
However, he said, should a federal disaster be declared related to such water event, the city may be able to apply for FEMA funding to reimburse for that loss.
“I want to keep our water. … Look what we’ve been through. I think the risks outweigh the rewards,” Council Member Robert Clarke said.
“It would look really bad if for some reason we have an extra dry year and we sold it for super cheap,” Claudia Orona said.
Council members also unanimously approved first reading of a graffiti abatement ordinance that will allow the city manager to establish administrative programs necessary to seek enforcement of criminal or administrative penalties, give notice to private property owners that they have graffiti on their property and have 48 hours to clean it up, allow the city to cleanup thereafter and bill the property owners for the work, and offer rewards for information leading to arrest and conviction of those engaged in graffiti.
If caught, the city could also seek criminal charges with penalty to include restitution to cover the cost of that graffiti removal. Under the ordinance, parents or guardians having custody and control of a minor are also considered “responsible parties.”
And finally, the council also unanimously approved placing a 30-year deed restriction on 50.23-acre Hans Christian Andersen Park, precluding it from development. The restriction allows the city to capture $177,952 in state parks funding secured by Proposition 68. The city has already begun making improvements based on that financial promise, including replacement of 20 picnic benches in the park, and pickleball court enhancements are on the horizon.