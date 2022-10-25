Solvang water customers who recently faced overuse penalties under the city’s stage two drought policy are getting an immediate reprieve.

Solvang City Council members Monday voted unanimously to suspend water usage penalties through the end of the year while staff reviews the existing rate structure, develops an urgency ordinance addressing development standards, and takes a harder look at the penalty structure under the existing city ordinance.

“If we go for suspending the fines while we figure out a better way to do this, that doesn’t mean it’s a free-for-all and we can go back to business as usual. This is a time for all of us to figure out how we can manage our resources better. It doesn’t mean you can bring your lawn back,” City Council Member Claudia Orona said.

In August, the council implemented the city’s stage-two drought regulations in line with a state mandate to cut back water usage 20 percent. Solvang established water usage based on 2019 as its benchmark to avoid water-usage anomalies caused by COVID-19.

“This is an issue that everybody needs to understand, that we don’t have enough water and we can’t afford to continue watering our landscapes to the degree it's been done to date. … So these penalties were put in place because when we did it voluntarily, we didn’t get the cutback that we needed, so we started putting penalties in and now we’re getting people’s attention and I think it’s working,” City Council Member Mark Infanti said.

Even so, water users failed to meet the reduction challenge.

In August, water usage dropped 9 percent, and in September, 7 percent compared with those same two months in 2019.

Acosta noted the city is forecast to receive zero percent of its State Water allocation in 2023.

If wells cannot keep up with consumption, the city will be forced to purchase water from other entities. The current going rate is $4,800 per acre foot (326,000 gallons).

“Not only are penalties a concern, but we’re only getting 9 percent and 7 percent reduction. It’s not looking good,” Mayor Charlie Uhrig said.

At the same time, more than 50 percent of customers have entered the penalty zone while 50 to 70 percent of water continues to go to landscaping.

Acosta reported that of 1,740 single family residential accounts, about 45 percent were assessed a penalty for going over the 10,472 gallons (14 HCF) of allowable monthly usage. That included 48 accounts using up to16 HCF. Another 515 saw double penalties for using 11,968 to 25,432 gallons, while 231 accounts faced triple penalties for using 26,180 gallons or more.

“I hate to tell you, but there’s a lot of people here who don’t care. So … the penalty there for the water for the residential doesn’t seem to be draconian at all. It’s just there to let you know you’re using too much water and we’d like you to slow it down,” Infanti said.

Among multi-family residential customers, 61 percent of the city’s 71 accounts failed to meet reduction targets. And 76 percent of the city’s 71 landscape/irrigation accounts missed the mark.

Of the city’s 217 commercial/industrial accounts, 58 percent faced penalties for over-usage.

Among them was the Wildling Museum of Art and Nature, which faced a $1,000 penalty for failing to reduce 20 percent from the 2019 benchmark. It was a significant financial hit to the nonprofit, which had already abandoned irrigation and installed water-saving devices throughout the facility prior to the benchmark year.

+5 Solvang council, mayoral candidates share visions for future, issues at hand Four candidates are vying for two seats on Solvang City Council while one candidate runs unopposed for mayor in the Nov. 8 election. The ballot, which also includes a sales and use tax proposition, is the first since Solvang was divided into four districts.

Museum Executive Director Stacey Otte-Demangate said the restrooms, which they are mandated to provide for visitors and need for their staff, already include a waterless men’s urinal, low-flow toilets, and a single sink.

“We’re just about as minimal as we really could be as a business …. It has to seem that the irrigation for landscaping is the most fair, most equitable, most impactful thing you could really, really lean on. I mean who cares if we go to succulents? Long live succulents,” Otte-Demangate said.

City staff was also directed to consider various sub-categories for rate payers to take into account for such factors as type of business and water conserving measures taken prior to the benchmark year.

Infanti requested modifying city code to require any new commercial development to limit landscaping to xeriscape, hardscape, or drought tolerant landscaping.

On the residential side, staff may consider creating sub-categories to take into account such variable factors as number of bathrooms, square footage or accessory dwelling units, all of which are currently in a single category as illustrated by Solvang resident Dennis Beebe.

“They’ve chosen an average usage for all single-family residents. I own two of them. One is about 1,000 square feet. One is a five-bedroom house. They’re both single-family residences, and they both have the same maximum use before the penalties kick in,” Beebe said.

Council Member Jim Thomas also requested further education for water customers.

“I think education has a part here. I used to have a really nice, green lawn when I bought my house, and it’s brown now. That’s the way it is. But there’s other people that still have green lawns,” Thomas said.

He said city staff could be used to knock on doors of lushly landscaped homes to provide that education.

“Maybe embarrassment and acknowledgement might have more impact than a fee,” he said.

He and Infanti noted some residents don’t seem to be impacted by the penalty.

“I can pay my fee. I’m in a position where I can do that, and a lot of people are. A lot of people aren’t. I don’t think enough people in the city understand what’s going on. They’re not watching us. They’re probably not reading it,” Thomas said.