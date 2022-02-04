In California, homicide victims and their relationship to their killers looks starkly different for women vs. men.
For homicides of women in which police could identify a suspect, 84% were friends, acquaintances, family members or relatives of the women killed. Spouses specifically were suspected in 12% of homicides in which women were victims.
Only 16% of suspects in the killings of women were strangers, according to the California Department of Justice.
That wasn’t true for men: More than 40% of suspects in the killings of men were strangers.
A significant number of suspects in the homicides of both men and women had an unknown relationship to their victims, justice department figures show.