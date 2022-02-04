In California, homicide victims and their relationship to their killers looks starkly different for women vs. men.

For homicides of women in which police could identify a suspect, 84% were friends, acquaintances, family members or relatives of the women killed. Spouses specifically were suspected in 12% of homicides in which women were victims.

Only 16% of suspects in the killings of women were strangers, according to the California Department of Justice.

That wasn’t true for men: More than 40% of suspects in the killings of men were strangers.

A significant number of suspects in the homicides of both men and women had an unknown relationship to their victims, justice department figures show. 

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

