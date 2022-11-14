The Combined Force Space Component Command commander, Maj. Gen. Douglas Schiess, provided a commemorative address during a Remembrance Day Ceremony hosted by the American Legion Orcutt Post 534 on Veterans Day Friday.
The event was held at Pine Grove Cemetery, located at 1100 Stubblefield Rd. in Orcutt.
In addition to Schiess’s address, the ceremony included remarks from the Legion Post 534 commander, Stephen Mainville, readings by military members from Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom, the playing of Taps and Reveille, a commitment to remember and a wreath laying.
Remembrance Day is a memorial day that has been observed in Commonwealth states like Australia, Canada and the UK, since the end of World War I to honor armed forces members who have died in the line of duty.
In most countries, it is observed on Nov. 11 to recall the end of WWI hostilities, which formally ended "at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month" of 1918, in accordance with the armistice signed by representatives of Germany and the Entente that morning. The First World War ended with the signing of the Treaty of Versailles on June 28, 1919.