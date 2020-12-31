Spartans cherish historic season

Meanwhile, the Orcutt Academy girls basketball team enjoyed its most successful season in its history, winning an Ocean League title and advancing to the CIF semifinals, where the Spartans lost to eventual CIF champ Caruthers.
Tom Robb was named the All-Area Coach of the Year and standout sophomore Giselle Calderon was voted the Defensive Player of the Year.
“My first year here, we won one league game,” Robb said back in February. “My second year, we won two. The next year, we finished third (behind Ocean League co-champs Pioneer Valley and Nipomo). This year we won the Ocean League championship.”
In addition to averaging 5 steals a game, Calderon also averaged 14 points a game for the Ocean League champs (10-0 in league games), made 74 percent of her free throws and was pretty adept at running an offense. She averaged as many assists a game as she did steals.
Robb’s team got that first girls basketball league title in school history by rolling through a 10-0 league campaign. Orcutt finished 24-5 overall.
