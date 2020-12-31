You are the owner of this article.
Spartans cherish historic season

All-Area: Orcutt Academy's Tom Robb voted Coach of the Year
Orcutt Academy’s Tom Robb is the All-Area Coach of the Year and Giselle Calderon is the Defensive Player of the Year.

Meanwhile, the Orcutt Academy girls basketball team enjoyed its most successful season in its history, winning an Ocean League title and advancing to the CIF semifinals, where the Spartans lost to eventual CIF champ Caruthers. 

Tom Robb was named the All-Area Coach of the Year and standout sophomore Giselle Calderon was voted the Defensive Player of the Year. 

“My first year here, we won one league game,” Robb said back in February. “My second year, we won two. The next year, we finished third (behind Ocean League co-champs Pioneer Valley and Nipomo). This year we won the Ocean League championship.”

