The soccer club team based in Santa Maria and filled with girls from all over the Central Coast has made it to Greensboro, North Carolina.
But the young women are proving they're not content with just making it to nationals. They want even more.
Albion SC, a 19U team with players from Santa Maria, Nipomo and even Kern County, won its first game at the U.S. Youth Soccer National President's Cup in North Carolina on Thursday.
The women beat Dynamo STX, a team from McAllen, Texas, Thursday afternoon, winning 3-0 with all three goals coming from Nipomo High standout Annette Vargas.
The team is set to play Centre Union, a squad from the Pennsylvania West State Soccer Association, Friday morning at 8 a.m. EDT.
Albion, coached by Santa Maria High head girls coach Uli Alvarez, qualified for nationals after winning the Western President's Cup in Phoenix last month. They beat AYSO United Arizona 1-0 in the championship game in Phoenix as Vargas scored the lone goal in the championship game win. The team went 3-1-1 at the regional tournament, out-scoring their opponents 16-6.
The team has players from all over the Central Coast, including Vargas and Alexis Acosta from Nipomo, Natalie Lima from St. Joseph, Emily Orozco of Righetti, Emily Graciliano (Nipomo/Hancock), and, from Santa Maria High, Alyssa Valenzuela, Lizbeth Velazquez, Yvette Abundiz, Citlali Reyes, Anahy Guerrero and Jacqueline Guerrero.
The team's players from Kern County are Sydney Carreri (Bakersfield Christian), Alyssa Sanchez (Bakersfield), Alison Barrera (Highland), Tara Miller (Garces), Heaven Ratliff (North Bakersfield) and Jennifer Vera (Taft College).
Junior Golf Camps at Rancho Maria
"Big" John McComish is hosting junior golf camps this summer for boys and girls ages 6 to 16.
There's camps set for July 11-14, July 18-21 and Aug. 1-4.
The cost is $60 per camper and the sessions run from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Rancho Maria is located at 1950 Casmalia Road in Santa Maria. Contact McComish at (503) 409-9829 or email at golfpro313@gmail.com.
Righetti golf coach Brian Tomooka will also help out at some of the camps. The clinics will work on swinging, chipping, putting, rules and etiquette.
Sports display set for July 10
The Santa Maria Valley has a rich, vibrant sports history.
Much of that history will be on display next month at the Elks Lodge in Santa Maria.
The Santa Maria Valley Sports History Club is holding a presentation detailing all sports in the valley on Sunday, July 10 at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Elks Lodge No. 1538 is located at 1309 N. Bradley.
Some of the Santa Maria Valley Sports History Club's presentations will focus on the founding of the Middle League and Guadalupe Little League, youth baseball leagues that were founded in 1952.
"We would be honored to have in attendance anyone who has been part of the Middle League or Guadalupe Little League, or any sports, past and present," said Eddie Navarro, a Santa Maria Valley Sports History Club co-founder.
SMHS golf tourney
Santa Maria High School's football program is set to hold a golf tournament fundraiser on Monday, July 11 at the Santa Maria Country Club.
Those who wish to participate can sign up online at the Saints' booster fundraiser site, saintsfootballboosters.com/Golf or by emailing saintsfootballboosters@gmail.com.
Checks can be made payable to Saints Football Boosters and can be sent to 901 S. Broadway, Santa Maria, CA, 93458, c/o Saints Football Boosters.
Registration is set to start on July 11 at 10 a.m. and the shotgun start begins at 11 a.m. The cost is $600 for a foursome that includes lunch, dinner party, awards and a silent and live auction. The boosters are also looking for sponsors. Hole and program sponsors are $250 and hole, program and stadium sponsors are $500.
The Saints Boosters Club is a 501c3 non-profit with a tax ID No. of 46-0957084.