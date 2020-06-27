Baseball: Former St. Joseph ace Isaac Baez on road to recovery after Tommy John surgery

“I’ve been progressing a little bit at a time. The arm is feeling stronger. The arm is getting stronger, definitely.”

Up until Friday, Baez said, he had been playing pretty much glorified catch with some teammates in his rehab process.

The day before he threw at Hancock Baez said, “Overall, I’m not working on pitching just yet. I’m getting the feel of playing ball again.”

With the 2020 Hancock team sitting at 11-10, the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the rest of the Bulldogs’ season.

Because of the Tommy John surgery, Baez was sitting out that year.

The higher-ups at the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA), which Hancock is a member of, elected to give affected athletes their season of eligibility back as long as they were in good standing with their respective teams when the rest of the CCCAA 2020 spring season was scrubbed.

Baez fits that criteria.

“I’m really looking forward to getting that year back and, with the rest, coming back stronger,” for the 2021 season, he said.