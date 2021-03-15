Brooks Lee named Big West Player of the Week again

For the second straight week, Cal Poly's freshman shortstop Brooks Lee is the Big West Conference Player of the Week.

One week after going 7-for-12 in the Mustangs' series sweep against Utah Valley, Lee was 7-for-14 with five extra-base hits as Cal Poly won two of three games versus No. 6 UCLA.

Lee scored five runs and knocked in seven for the Mustangs, compiling a 1.071 slugging percentage with three doubles, one triple and a home run.

His two-run home run in the first inning Sunday erased an early 2-0 UCLA lead and Cal Poly went on to post an 8-5 victory to clinch the series.

In Saturday's game, Lee belted three doubles to tie a school Division I record held by 14 others.

The 2019 San Luis Obispo High School graduate currently is hitting .440 and leads the Mustangs with six doubles, four home runs and 18 RBIs in 13 games.

Named Big West pitcher of the week was UC San Diego senior Cameron Leonard as he tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings for his first Division I win, a 3-1 decision against Santa Clara on Friday. Leonard struck out six and no walks and just two hits allowed.

Lee and Cole Cabrera belted two-run home runs and Myles Emmerson also knocked in two runs as Cal Poly clinched its non-conference series against UCLA with the victory Sunday.

Trailing by four runs in the top of the ninth, the Bruins loaded the bases with nobody out. Bryan Woo was summoned from the bullpen and secured a groundout to first base, a strikeout and a game-ending grounder to shortstop for his first save.