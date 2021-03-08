You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cal Poly shortstop Brooks Lee named Big West Player of the Week

Cal Poly shortstop Brooks Lee named Big West Player of the Week

  • Updated
Brooks Lee.jpg

Cal Poly infielder Brooks Lee takes a swing during a 2020 game against Baylor. Lee was named the Big West Conference Player of the Week on Monday after he went 7-for-12 and drove in seven runs in the Mustangs' three-game sweep against Utah Valley last weekend.

 Owen Main, Contributor

Cal Poly freshman shortstop Brooks Lee has collected his first Big West Conference Player of the Week award.

Lee went 7-for-12 (.583) at the plate and drove in seven runs in the Mustangs' three-game series sweep against Utah Valley last weekend inside Baggett Stadium.

The San Luis Obispo High School graduate contributed two doubles, a pair of home runs and produced a 1.250 slugging percentage in the series. 

Lee knocked in three runs with a home run and two doubles in Friday's 17-3 victory, singled three times with one RBI in Saturday's 5-1 triumph and drove in three more runs with a two-run home run and a sacrifice fly in Sunday's 6-0 shutout.

Cal Poly earned its first series sweep since April 2019 and has won five of its last six games following a 1-3 start, improving to 6-4 on the year. 

Junior Tanner Bibee of Cal State Fullerton was named Big West Pitcher of the Week after tossing a complete-game shutout in the Titans' 5-0 victory over USC.

Cal Poly sophomore southpaw Travis Weston also was nominated after pitching a two-hitter Saturday with no walks and 11 strikeouts. 

The Mustangs return to action Friday night with the first of three home games against UCLA. First pitches are set for 6 p.m. both Friday and Saturday and 1 o'clock Sunday.

Mustangs earn 10th seed for Big West tourney

Junior forward Tuukka Jaakkola led three Mustangs in double-digit scoring figures with a season best 12 points Saturday evening, but the Cal Poly men’s basketball program closed its two-game series versus UC Santa Barbara and the 2020-21 regular season with a 70-54 loss inside The Thunderdome.

Senior guard Keith Smith added 11 points and sophomore guard Colby Rogers had 10 for Cal Poly (3-19, 1-15), which led Big West Conference regular season champion UC Santa Barbara (19-4, 13-3) for most the first half before trailing by seven at the break. The Mustangs kept the Gauchos to a 32.0 (8-for-25) percent mark from three-point range, but committed 16 turnovers.

Already seeded 10th for the Big West Tournament entering the UC Santa Barbara series, Cal Poly opens postseason play against No. 7 Cal State Fullerton on Tuesday, March 9. Tip time from the Michelob ULTRA Arena inside Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas is 6 p.m. UC Santa Barbara, meanwhile, will be the tournament’s No. 1 seed, receiving a bye into the Thursday, March 11 quarterfinal round.

A Smith jumper with six-and-a-half minutes remaining in the opening half helped Cal Poly equal its largest lead of the afternoon at 22-16. Cal Poly, however, was limited to just one field goal the remainder of the half as UC Santa Barbara closed the period with a 15-2 run to take a 31-24 lead into the break.

The Gauchos then scored the first three baskets of the second half to increase their advantage to 37-24 with 17 minutes remaining.

UC Santa Barbara still led 41-28 with 14 minutes to go when Cal Poly put together a 10-0 run to shorten the deficit to just three points. Twice more Cal Poly closed the gap to three points but, with the Mustangs facing a 46-43 disadvantage with eight minutes left on the clock, UC Santa Barbara scored 10 of the next 12 points to place the lead back into double-digit territory.

- Chris Giovannetti, Assistant Athletics Communications Director

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News