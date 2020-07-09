Cal Poly's Elijah Greene signs with Los Angeles Angels

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- Cal Poly junior outfielder Elijah Greene has signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Los Angeles Angels, according to Baseball America.
A 2016 graduate of Chino Hills High School, Greene is the Angels' first undrafted free agent signee. Greene transferred to Cal Poly in 2018 by way of San Diego State and Mt. San Antonio College.
In the 2020 season shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic, Greene hit .235 in 13 games (10 starts) with eight hits, all singles. His lone multiple-hit game was against BYU on Feb. 22 with a pair of singles.
Greene hit .274 as a sophomore in 2019 with 61 hits in 56 games, including five doubles and a pair of triples. He drove in 16 runs, was the lone Mustang to start all 56 games -- 55 in right field and one at first base and led the team with his 19 multi-hit games.
As a redshirt freshman at Mt. SAC in 2018, Greene finished third among all California state community college hitters, hitting .428 overall, including a .453 average in South Coast Conference play. He also was first in the state in hits (89), second in total bases (139), third in at-bats (208) and fifth in both plate appearances (239) and runs scored (55).
Greene is the second Mustang from the 2020 team to sign an undrafted free agent contract. Senior outfielder Bradlee Beesley signed with the Chicago Cubs on June 14.
A graduate of San Leandro High School, Beesley hit .286 in four seasons with the Mustangs, including a .305 mark as a freshman en route to second-team All-Big West Conference honors as a utility player and freshman All-American honors from Collegiate Baseball.
Beesley's 45 career doubles is tied for No. 9 all-time at Cal Poly while his 711 at-bats is No. 4. Beesley also started 179 games, No. 2 in Cal Poly's Division I record book behind Jimmy Allen (212).
Mustang junior right-hander Taylor Dollard was drafted in the fifth round of the 2020 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft by the Seattle Mariners. Drafted on June 11, Dollard signed for his slot value -- $406,000 -- as the 137th overall selection in late June.
A Crespi Carmelite High School graduate, Dollard was 9-0 with a 2.43 ERA and seven saves in his Mustang career, striking out 121 batters over 111 1/3 innings.
- This report was contributed by Eric Burdick, Associate Director of Athletics for Communications
